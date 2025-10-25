John Tavares scores 499th goal on OT breakaway to lift Maple Leafs past Sabres, 4-3

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his 499th NHL goal on a breakaway at 1:28 of overtime and the Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares scored his 499th NHL goal on a breakaway at 1:28 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Toronto won a night after falling 5-3 in Buffalo to start the home-and-home series.

Tavares is a goal shy of becoming the 49th NHL player to reach 500. He also had an assist against the Sabres.

Nick Robertson, Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua also scored for Toronto, and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves.

Tage Thompson scored twice and Bowen Byram added a goal for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 18 shots.

The Maple Leafs played without winger William Nylander. H was listed as a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury.

Up next

Sabres: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.