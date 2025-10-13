India nears victory in second test against West Indies, needs 58 more runs on final day

NEW DELHI (AP) — India reached 63-1 on day four of the second test against West Indies, leaving it just…

Lokesh Rahul was 25 not out and Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 30 from 47 balls, with five fours, at stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 175 in the first innings, was out for eight after India was set 121 for victory. There was an option to extend play by 30 minutes if India got close to winning, it wasn’t needed.

Shai Hope struck his first test century in eight years to help West Indies score 390 runs (118.5 overs) in its second innings.

John Campbell (115) had also scored his first test hundred, while a 79-run stand for the last wicket pushed India’s pursuit of victory to day five.

West Indies had scored 248 runs in its first innings, in reply to India’s 518-5d, thus surrendering a first innings’ lead of 270 runs.

In the morning session, Campbell notched things up to keep West Indies fighting.

His previous best was 68 against New Zealand in 2020, and he put on 177 runs with Hope as West Indies reduced the deficit to 18 runs at lunch – 252-3.

Campbell was out lbw to Ravindra Jadeja (1-102) prior to the lunch break. Mohammed Siraj then bowled Hope to trigger a West Indies’ collapse. Hope was out for 103 off 214 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes.

At the other end, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three quick wickets – trapping Tevin Imlach lbw for 12 then dismissing Roston Chase (40) and Khary Pierre (0) in the same over – as West Indies slipped to 298-7. Yadav finished with eight wickets.

West Indies went to tea at 361-9 after a 30-minute extension. Justin Greaves (50) and Jaydon Seales (32) then frustrated the tired Indian bowlers and fielders for 22 overs before Jasprit Bumrah (3-44) wrapped up the innings.

It was only the fourth time since 1961 that India was forced to bat again in a test after enforcing the follow-on.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.

India won the first test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs.

