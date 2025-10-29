New Zealand wins the 2nd ODI by 5 wickets as England’s top order fails again

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Another top-order failure saw England dismissed for 175 and New Zealand win the second one-day…

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Another top-order failure saw England dismissed for 175 and New Zealand win the second one-day cricket international by five wickets Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England’s innings lasted only 36 overs and New Zealand reached the target in 33.1 overs with Daryl Mitchell making an unbeaten 56 and Rachin Ravindra scoring 54. Mitch Santner finished 34 not out.

Mitchell also led New Zealand to a four-wicket win in the series-opener on Saturday with an unbeaten 78 after England was bowled out for 223.

Archer back for England

One positive for England was the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer, who bowled at pace and took 3-23 from 10 overs. Archer took 1-8 in his first spell of five overs.

He averaged 141 kph (88 mph) and seamed the ball sharply, looking fully fit ahead of the Ashes test series in Australia which starts in less a month.

In his first over, Archer dismissed Will Young with a 143 kph (89 mph) delivery which jagged back and hit the batter on the back pad in front of middle stump.

“He’s an awesome bowler. Everyone loves watching him,” England captain Harry Brook said. “He bowls 90-95 mph and he hoops it both ways. He’s a valuable asset for us and for him to take 3-23 off 10 overs is amazing. It’s awesome to have him back.”

New Zealand chase

Ravindra and Kane Williamson steered New Zealand to 32-1 at the end of the first 10-over power play and Ravindra, then Mitchell, completed a run chase which required New Zealand to score at only 3.5 runs per over.

Williamson was out for 21 from 39 balls and New Zealand was 118-5 before Mitchell and captain Santner completed the run chase.

Winning the toss

Earlier, New Zealand won an advantageous toss and chose to bowl on a pitch which had been covered in recent days and produced variable bounce, some slow seam movement and even turn later in the innings.

England slumped to 56-6 in the first ODI on Saturday before Brook’s 135 lifted them to 233. New Zealand won that match by four wickets. On Wednesday, England was 105-6 when Brook was dismissed by Santner for 34.

Of the rest of the England top order, Jamie Smith made 13, Ben Duckett 1, Joe Root 25, Jacob Bethell 18 and Jos Buttler 9.

Jamie Overton, who batted at No. 8, top-scored with 42 from 28 balls. Overton made 46 in a partnership of 87 with Brook in the first match.

Blair Tickner, who was recalled to play his first ODI for New Zealand since 2023, was the top wicket-taker for the hosts with 4-34 .

“It was disappointing to say the least,” Brook said of the loss. “But we have to come back stronger and better for the third match on Saturday and hopefully get at least one win.”

Duckett was the first batter to fall in the third over, caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham from the bowling of Jacob Duffy.

Root hit two fours in the same over and Smith hit a six off Zak Foulkes in the next as the England batters felt compelled to keep up a high scoring rate.

Smith was caught by Williamson off Foukes in the sixth over and England was 49-2 at the end of the first power play.

Root was caught down the leg side by Latham off Tickner in the 12th over. The two previous balls from Tickner passed outside leg stump but were not called wides because Root had stepped inside the line and both balls were inside the wide line. Root attempted to flick the third ball on a similar line but only managed a fine touch to Latham.

Bethell was caught by Foulkes from the bowling of Nathan Smith from the first ball after the drinks break and Buttler was trapped lbw by Smith.

Brook fell to an excellent diving catch by Will Young off a ball from Santner which gripped and turned away from the batter.

