Joey Daccord makes 32 saves in the Kraken’s 3-0 victory over the Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joey Daccord made 32 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Thursday night for their only regulation victory on a six-game trip.

The Kraken ended the Jets’ winning streak at five. Seattle had an overtime victory at Toronto along with two regulation losses and two extra-time losses on the trip.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice — the second into an empty net — and joined Daccord in assisting on Jordan Eberle’s empty-netter.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 2:28 of the second period off a rebound.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

There were a pair of family battles, with Jets defensemen Haydn Fleury facing off against his younger brother, Cale, a blue liner with the Kraken with their parents in the stands. Jets winger Brad Lambert also went up against his uncle, Lane Lambert, the Kraken’s coach, for the first time. Lane Lambert’s mom — Brad’s grandmother — was in the building.

