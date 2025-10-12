Jets play the Islanders after Scheifele’s 2-goal performance

Winnipeg Jets (1-1, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Monday,…

Winnipeg Jets (1-1, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the New York Islanders after Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the Jets’ 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

New York had a 35-35-12 record overall and a 19-17-5 record in home games last season. Goalies for the Islanders averaged 25.6 saves per game last season while allowing 3.1 goals per game.

Winnipeg had a 56-22-4 record overall and a 26-20-1 record in road games last season. The Jets had a 28.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 218 chances.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

