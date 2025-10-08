Jets host the Stars to start season

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -115, Jets -105; over/under is…

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -115, Jets -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets open the season at home against the Dallas Stars.

Winnipeg had a 56-22-4 record overall and went 25-13-1 in Central Division play last season. The Jets scored 63 power-play goals last season on 218 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

Dallas had a 50-26-6 record overall while going 23-13-3 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Stars scored 275 goals while giving up 222 for a +53 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

