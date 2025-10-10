Jets host the Kings after Connor’s hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (1-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 1:30…

Los Angeles Kings (1-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (0-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Los Angeles Kings after Kyle Connor’s hat trick against the Dallas Stars in the Jets’ 5-4 loss.

Winnipeg had a 56-22-4 record overall and a 36-8-4 record in home games last season. The Jets scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.3 per game.

Los Angeles had a 48-25-9 record overall and a 17-21-6 record in road games last season. The Kings averaged 2.5 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 17.9% (37 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.