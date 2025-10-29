Jets host the Blackhawks after overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (5-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (5-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 7-3 overall and 2-2-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have given up 25 goals while scoring 34 for a +9 scoring differential.

Chicago has a 5-3-2 record overall and a 2-0-0 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 4-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

