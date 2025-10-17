Jets bring win streak into home matchup against the Predators

Nashville Predators (2-1-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (2-1-2, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Nashville Predators.

Winnipeg has a 0-1-0 record in Central Division play and a 3-1 record overall. The Jets have gone 3-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Nashville went 30-44-8 overall and 12-12-2 in division play a season ago. The Predators had a -62 goal differential last season, scoring 212 goals while allowing 274.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.