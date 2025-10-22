Jets bring win streak into home matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (3-2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-1, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (3-2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-1, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Seattle Kraken as winners of five straight games.

Winnipeg has a 2-1-0 record in home games and a 5-1 record overall. The Jets have scored 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

Seattle has a 3-2-2 record overall and a 1-2-2 record in road games. The Kraken have a -3 scoring differential, with 19 total goals scored and 22 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

