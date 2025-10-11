Jarvis scores winner late in OT as Hurricanes top Flyers 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored with 16.7 seconds left in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored with 16.7 seconds left in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Jarvis also scored the go-ahead goal in Carolina’s season-opening win over New Jersey. Jarvis, who has three goals this season, is building off his 2024-25 season when he was the team’s leading goal scorer.

Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 20 saves.

Bobby Brink had a goal and an assist and Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers. Sanheim had the only goal in the third period, pulling Philadelphia even with four minutes left. Samuel Ersson stopped 35 shots.

The Flyers have lost their first two games of a season for the first time in 10 years. But they picked up a point much like when they began the 2015-16 season at 0-1-1.

Jarvis scored the winning goal on a slap shot from the left side after Brink’s goal with 53.1 seconds to play in overtime was nullified because of goalie interference following a video review.

Staal’s goal was the 299th of his career.

The game included the first coaching meeting between Philadelphia’s Rick Tocchet and Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour, who were teammates with the Flyers in the 1991-92 season.

It marked the last home game for the Hurricanes for more than two weeks because of the upcoming North Carolina State Fair on the adjacent grounds.

Flyers: Home opener Monday vs. Florida in a rematch from Thursday night.

Hurricanes: Begin a six-game road trip Tuesday night at San Jose.

