Jaroslav Köstl interim coach for Czechs’ final World Cup qualifier after Faroe Islands humiliation

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaroslav Köstl will be the Czech Republic’s interim coach for its final World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar, the Czech Football Association said Wednesday.

Köstl previously was an assistant to Ivan Hašek, who was fired Oct. 15 following a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Faroe Islands.

As well as the match against Gibraltar on Nov. 17, Köstl will also lead the team in a friendly against San Marino four days earlier.

The association has said a foreign coach is then likely to take over on a permanent basis.

The Czechs can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup by beating last-placed Gibraltar to secure second spot in Group L and advance to the European playoffs in March.

