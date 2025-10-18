Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53, the former NHL great starts his 38th professional season

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — At age 53, Jaromir Jagr began his 38th professional season by playing on the fourth…

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — At age 53, Jaromir Jagr began his 38th professional season by playing on the fourth line for his hometown Kladno Knights in a 3-1 victory over Vitkovice on Friday night in the Czech league.

The former NHL great logged 10:08 minutes ice time and joined the power play unit in a season debut that had been delayed because of a muscle problem.

It was Kladno’s 15th game of the season. Jagr was 53 years, 244 days old.

Jagr made his debut for Kladno at age 16 and returned to the club in 2018 when the Calgary Flames released him. Jagr remains second on the NHL’s all-time points list, only trailing Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr, whose 766 NHL goals rank him No. 4 all-time on that list, played 11 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr didn’t talk to media after his season’s debut Friday.

“He makes his presence felt in the locker room,” forward Jakub Konecny said. “We have a lot of fun with him.”

Until early this year, Jagr served in dual roles as Kladno player and owner, splitting his time between chasing sponsors and dealing with administrative duties and ice time.

Jagr acquired full ownership in 2017 and sold a majority stake in Kladno last January to boost the team financially.

Then, he said he would be happy to complete the season by trying to lead Kladno to the playoffs for the first time.

They didn’t reach the playoffs. So, he’s got another chance this season.

