Sinner beats American teenager Tien to win China Open title before Shanghai Masters

BEIJING (AP) — Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final…

BEIJING (AP) — Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday’s final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner rebounded from his U.S. Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season — his 21st overall — with a dominant performance against the 19-year-old Tien, who was playing in his first tour final.

“We will try to improve and push for more and let’s see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy,” Sinner said.

Sinner next goes to Shanghai, where he’ll be the favorite after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of an ankle injury sustained in the first round of the Japan Open, which he won Tuesday.

Navarro ousts Świątek

In the WTA 1000 tournament running concurrently, American Emma Navarro upset top-seeded Iga Świątek with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win in the fourth round.

It was the 24-year-old Navarro’s fourth career win over a top-five opponent. Świątek committed 70 unforced errors.

Fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula later defeated Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1, making it the first time since the tournament started in 2004 that four Americans reached the final eight.

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova had already made the quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Gauff is scheduled to play against Eva Lys on Thursday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.