Jake Neighbours scores twice as Blues beat Flames 4-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jake Neighbours scored two goals to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and Pius Suter also scored for the Blues, who went with Joel Hofer over Jordan Binnington in net after the latter allowed five goals on 21 shots in their season opener, a 5-0 loss to Minnesota. Hofer made 27 saves.

Matt Coronato scored twice for Calgary, which had won three straight home openers. Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots.

Neighbours scored the go-ahead goal at 11:07 of the third period when he tipped in Colton Parayko’a slap shot.

Suter tipped Tyler Tucker’s fluttering shot past Wolf at 13:33 of the third to give the Blues a two-goal lead.

Neighbours drew St. Louis even at 12:41 of the second when he beat MacKenzie Weegar’s stick to put a backhand through Wolf’s pads.

Blues center Thomas took two steps out from the goal line to whip the puck far top corner for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead at 14:25.

Coronato scored his second of the game 32 seconds later when he beat Hofer’s glove with a wrist shot.

Coronato collected his first of the season on a power play at 14:49 of the opening period.

The Flames played without left winger Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed) for a third straight game because of a preseason injury, and Calgary’s power play has gone 2 for 14 to start the season without him.

St. Louis won 70% of offensive zone faceoffs and 62% of draws overall.

Up next

Blues: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Flames: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

