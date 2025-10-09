Italian swimmers suspended for 90 days by Italian federation after shoplifting in Singapore

ROME (AP) — Two Italian swimmers who were stopped for shoplifting in Singapore on their return from the world championships…

ROME (AP) — Two Italian swimmers who were stopped for shoplifting in Singapore on their return from the world championships were suspended for three months on Thursday.

Benedetta Pilato, who won a bronze medal in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Chiara Tarantino will miss the short-course swimming European championships in Poland in December.

The Italian swimming federation said it had accepted the individual plea bargain requests from the swimmers and had taken into account “the collaborative attitude of the athletes, who accepted their responsibility.”

According to Italian media reports, Pilato and Tarantino were stopped at a Singapore airport and detained for several days after the latter was seen putting stolen cosmetics inside her teammate’s bag.

They were released after the Italian embassy intervened on their behalf.

The incident occurred just over a week after the worlds ended on Aug. 3, as the swimmers returned from vacation in Bali.

The 20-year-old Pilato won gold in the 100 breast at the 2022 worlds and has also claimed three other medals at long-course worlds. She finished fourth in the 100 breast at last year’s Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Tarantino earned a bronze in the mixed 4×100 free relay at the 2021 European championships.

Both have also earned medals at the short-course European championships.

___

AP swimming: https://apnews.com/hub/swimming

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.