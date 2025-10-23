Islanders dominate Red Wings 7-2 behind Heineman’s two goals

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman scored twice, while Tony DeAngelo, Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal…

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman scored twice, while Tony DeAngelo, Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders topped the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Thursday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who have won four in a row after losing their first three to open the season. Anders Lee added three assists and David Rittich made 29 saves.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot finished with 23 saves as the Red Wings dropped their second straight.

DeAngelo scored at 2:05 of the first period when Lee found the defenseman jumping into the play on an odd-man rush to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Heineman extended his point streak to a career-high five games when he buried a feed from Bo Horvat on a two-on-one at 14:56 of the second period.

Barzal capped a three-goal second period for the Islanders with a tally in the final minute to make it 5-0.

New York’s Matthew Schaefer, the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had his six-game point streak snapped.

Holmstrom scored his first of the season 38 seconds after Heineman’s second of the night midway through the third period to stretch the Islanders’ lead to 7-1.

Red Wings coach Todd McLellan was behind the bench for his 1,200th game, ranking 23rd all time among NHL coaches.

Up next

Red Wings: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Islanders: Begin a four-game road trip Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

