Islanders bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (2-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Thursday,…

Edmonton Oilers (2-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (0-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the Edmonton Oilers after losing three games in a row.

New York went 35-35-12 overall and 19-17-5 in home games a season ago. The Islanders scored 222 total goals last season (2.7 per game on 29.4 shots per game).

Edmonton went 48-29-5 overall and 30-21-2 on the road a season ago. The Oilers scored 259 total goals last season (51 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.