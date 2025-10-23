Islanders beat Red Wings 7-2, Heineman scores twice

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman scored twice, while Tony DeAngelo, Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal…

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman scored twice, while Tony DeAngelo, Mathew Barzal and Simon Holmstrom each had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders topped the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Thursday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who have won four in a row after losing their first three to open the season. Anders Lee added three assists and David Rittich made 29 saves.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored for Detroit, and Cam Talbot finished with 23 saves as the Red Wings dropped their second straight.

DeAngelo scored at 2:05 of the first period when Lee found the defenseman jumping into the play on an odd-man rush to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Heineman extended his point streak to a career-high five games when he buried a feed from Bo Horvat on a two-on-one at 14:56 of the second period.

Barzal capped a three-goal second period for the Islanders with a tally in the final minute to make it 5-0.

BLACKHAWKS 3, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored two more goals to help Chicago beat slumping Tampa Bay.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. Teuvo Teravainen had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 29 saves.

Donato has five goals during a four-game scoring streak. The veteran forward scored a career-high 31 goals last season.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay in its fourth consecutive loss. Jake Guentzel also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists.

SHARKS 6, RANGERS 5, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had his second career hat trick and set up Will Smith’s goal in overtime as part of a five-point game, and San Jose picked up its first win of the season by beating New York.

Celebrini scored in the first period, then twice in the second to become the 15th player in NHL history with multiple hat tricks before turning 20. In the third, he had the secondary assist on Will Smith’s goal that came a second after a lengthy 5-on-3 power play expired.

Smith scored 1:38 into 3-on-3 OT off a pass from Celebrini, who was stopped by Igor Shesterkin on a chance just before.

San Jose entered 0-4-2 after opening with at least five losses in a row for a fourth consecutive season. The Sharks are in the midst of a lengthy rebuilding process and are counting on Celebrini, Smith and 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa, also in the lineup, to lead the turnaround.

Despite Taylor Raddysh also scoring three goals for his second hat trick in the league, the Rangers have lost five in a row at home to start for the first time since 1943-44. They got five goals after scoring just once in their first four games at Madison Square Garden combined, with Mika Zibanejad and Juuso Parssinen also each getting one.

SENATORS 2, FLYERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 22 saves after allowing a goal on Philadelphia’s first shot and Ottawa rallied for the win.

Tyson Foerster beat Ullmark 29 seconds for Philadelphia only goal. Late in the game, Ullmark stopped Travis Konecny’s slap shot.

Michael Amadio tied it midway through the first, and Ottawa took the lead early in the second on Olle Lycksell’s first goal with the Senators.

Lycksell was drafted 168th overall by the Flyers in 2017. He played 45 games for Philadelphia before signing with the Senators this summer.

Dan Vladar made 31 saves for Philadelphia.

DUCKS 7, BRUINS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Troy Terry snapped a tie in the third period, and Anaheim held off Boston for a victory.

Mikael Granlund had two goals and three assists for Anaheim in its second straight win. Terry and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterenko had four assists.

Boston dropped its sixth straight game after opening Marco Sturm’s coaching tenure with three wins in a row.

Morgan Geekie scored twice for the Bruins, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist. Charlie McAvoy had two assists.

The Ducks opened a 5-3 lead on Sam Colangelo’s first goal of the season 7:49 into the third. But Pastrnak and Geekie scored 25 seconds apart, tying it at 5.

But Terry put Anaheim in front again at 15:27. It was his second of the season.

Granlund tacked on an empty-netter with 2:08 remaining. The forward also had a power-play goal that snapped a 3-3 tie early in the third.

Drew Helleson and Cutter Gauthier also scored for the Ducks in the third game of a five-game road trip. Petr Mrazek made 36 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt and Mason Lohrei scored for Boston. Henri Jokiharju reached 100 career points with an assist on Lohrei’s first goal of the season.

PENGUINS 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist for his fourth multipoint game of the season, Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin each added two assists and Pittsburgh topped Florida for its fourth consecutive win.

Crosby now has five goals in a four-game goal-scoring streak, his longest since a four-game stretch late in the 2021-22 season. Ben Kindel, Rickard Rakell and Connor Dewar also had goals for the Penguins, who improved to 6-2-0 and are off to their best start since 2019-20.

Brad Marchand had two goals and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida, which got two-assist nights from Seth Jones and Mackie Samoskevich.

It was the first time that Crosby and Marchand both had two or more goals in the same game. Crosby is now two points away from joining Detroit’s Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman, along with fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux, as the only players with at least 1,700 career points for one franchise.

Both of Crosby’s goals were on the power play. It was his first two power-play goal game since Oct. 13, 2023 and the 11th such regular-season game of his career; the Penguins are 11-0-0 in those contests.

Tristan Jarry made 34 saves for Pittsburgh. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up five goals on just 16 shots in the Florida net.

PREDATORS 2, CANUCKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Smith scored at 5:09 of the third period to lead Nashville to a victory over Vancouver.

Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Max Sasson scored and Thatcher Demko made 33 saves for Vancouver, losers of two straight.

Standing in front of the Vancouver net, Smith tipped Justin Barron’s shot from the left point through Demko and just across the goal line for his second of the season.

Saros made his best save of the game with three seconds remaining in the game on a one-timer from Brock Boeser from the low slot and Demko pulled for an extra attacker. He also denied former Predator Kiefer Sherwood on a short-handed breakaway at 2:57 of the second.

O’Reilly scored the game’s first goal at 9:01 of the second.

With the Predators short-handed, O’Reilly skated into the Vancouver zone on the left side and beat Demko with a wrist shot to the far side from the faceoff circle for his team-leading third goal of the season.

O’Reilly has points in three straight games.

Nashville’s 35 shots on goal were a season high and the 21 shots on goal allowed were also a season best.

MAMMOTH 7, BLUES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Cooley had a natural hat trick and added an assist — in the first period — in Utah’s victory over St. Louis.

Cooley had his first career four-point game and second NHL hat trick to help Utah run its winning streak five.

Clayton Keller scored twice, including an empty-netter, and had an assist. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist and Ian Cole also scored for the Mammoth. Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves and Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka each had three assists.

Pius Suter, Pavel Buchnevich, Nathan Walker and Philip Broberg scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves, coming in after Joel Hofer was pulled midway through the first after allowing three goals on the first six shots he faced.

St. Louis lost for the fourth time in its first five home games and has been outscored 22-11 at Enterprise Center this season.

Utah scored four times in the game’s first 10:55.

KRAKEN 3, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Joey Daccord made 32 saves and Seattle beat Winnipeg for its only regulation victory on a six-game trip.

The Kraken ended the Jets’ winning streak at five. Seattle had an overtime victory at Toronto along with two regulation losses and two extra-time losses on the trip.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice — the second into an empty net — and joined Daccord in assisting on Jordan Eberle’s empty-netter.

Schwartz opened the scoring at 2:28 of the second period off a rebound.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg.

