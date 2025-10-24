Isak a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brentford after groin injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday after picking…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday after picking up a groin injury against Eintracht Frankfurt this week.

The Sweden international — a British-record signing — was withdrawn at halftime of Liverpool’s 5-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot suggested it was not a serious injury.

“Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let’s see where he is,” Slot said Friday.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is also a doubt after being left out of the Frankfurt game with an unspecified issue, while Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring injury.

“Jeremie is not in a good place,” Slot added. “He’s definitely not going to play today, tomorrow or next week. Hamstring injury so that’s going to take a while.”

Isak has made a slow start since his $170 million move from Newcastle in the offseason, with just one goal in 11 games for club and country.

Mohamed Salah is also struggling for form and has not scored in his last six games for Liverpool, but Slot said he was confident the goals would come for the Egypt international.

“The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that’s what he’s done his whole life and that’s what I expect him to do in the coming weeks and months for our club as well,” Slot said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.