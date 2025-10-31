Ireland returns to Chicago seeking another historic win over the All Blacks

Ireland returns on Saturday to Chicago’s Soldier Field, the scene of its first ever win over New Zealand, to face…

Ireland returns on Saturday to Chicago’s Soldier Field, the scene of its first ever win over New Zealand, to face the All Blacks almost nine years to the day since that historic victory.

On Nov. 5, 2016, Ireland beat New Zealand 40-29 in front of more than 62,000 fans at Soldier Field to break a 111-year losing streak from the time the teams first met.

Ireland went on to beat the All Blacks again in Dublin in 2018, again in 2021 and then twice in New Zealand in 2022 to achieve its first test series victory over the All Blacks.

New Zealand has repaid by knocking Ireland out of the quarterfinals of the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups and a year ago handing then-No. 1-ranked Ireland its first home loss in 3 1/2 years.

Ireland hopes its return to Soldier Field will bring another historic moment and usher in a new period of success.

“That 2016 moment, we’ve talked about it a bit, that was a bit of a life moment for every Irish sports fan,” Ireland captain Dan Sheehan said. “Massive memories, everyone has a memory of where they were and how special that day was.

“Everyone’s pretty buzzing to almost feel a part of that day in 2016 and for the rematch.”

For New Zealand, Ireland has been something of a bellwether opponent. It’s loss in 2016 marked the start of a decline which continued this year when it suffered it’s worst ever test defeat at the hands of South Africa.

New Zealand won the World Cup in 2011 and 2015 but lost in the semifinals in 2019 and in the final in 2023.

Since 2016, losses have been more frequent, particularly since the appointment last year of Scott Robertson as coach. Steve Hansen won 95 of 109 tests as the All Blacks coach, a winning record of 87%. Robertson has won 17 of 23 tests, or 73%.

The reasons for the All Blacks’ decline are numerous. Administrative errors and a focus on commercial opportunities over grassroots and development areas are significant.

But the players also have changed and are more focused on building personal brands rather than performance. That was evident in the Black Ferns’ failure at the Women’s World Cup this year.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw touched on that factor while speaking to reporters from his hotel room in Chicago.

“I get a sense it starts to become more about what I can get rather than what I can give,” McCaw said. “One of the things in the All Blacks was always about when you come in there, it’s what you give to the team and you’ll get rewards out of that, but it’s about putting ‘we’ in front of ‘me.’

“If you look at years gone by, people probably had that first thought. Whereas now it’s a little bit more about ‘Where I sit and what I can get out of that.’ I’m not saying that’s wrong, it’s just different.”

Saturday’s test may be a turning point for both teams.

Ireland appears to be coming to the end of a glittering era as core players go deeper into their 30s.

The All Blacks are at the start of their first grand slam tour in 15 years and Robertson could turn around his record if he can become the first New Zealand coach to achieve the grand slam of wins over Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales since 2005.

That may require Robertson to release some of the constraints on the All Blacks and allow them to move away from a rigidly structured style.

Both teams are also in Chicago on a mission to find a place in the U.S. sporting market. Ireland, particularly, hope to take advantage of the Irish diaspora in the United States and Soldier Field is expected to be mainly green on Saturday.

