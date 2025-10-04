Inter Milan shares Serie A lead after beating Cremonese

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martinez moved into the top five on Inter Milan’s all-time scoring list with an early goal…

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martinez moved into the top five on Inter Milan’s all-time scoring list with an early goal to launch the Nerazzurri’s 4-1 win over previously unbeaten Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter moved level with AC Milan, defending champion Napoli and Roma atop the Italian league standings. Those three clubs play on Sunday. It was the Nerazzurri’s fifth straight win across all competitions.

Six minutes in at the San Siro, Lautaro used one touch to finish off a counterattack. Ange-Yoan Bonny scored and provided three assists and Federico Dimarco and Nicolò Barella added more goals for Inter before Federico Bonazzoli pulled one back for Cremonese.

With 158 goals across all competitions , Lautaro moved level in fifth place with Luigi Cevenini on Inter’s scoring list, trailing only Giuseppe Meazza (284 goals), Alessandro Altobelli (209), Roberto Boninsegna (171) and Sandro Mazzola (161).

Lautaro’s goal began with Barella stripping Cremonese of possession and feeding Bonny on the left flank. Bonny, playing in place of the injured Marcus Thuram, then crossed for Lautaro.

Bonny headed in a cross from Dimarco to make it 2-0 before the break.

Dimarco scored with a long, low shot following a corner and Barella added another two minutes later following a full team move.

Cremonese recently won at the San Siro when the promoted club stunned AC Milan on the opening weekend.

Former Leicester standout Jamie Vardy went on in the 58th for Cremonese.

Como and Atalanta draw

Como and Atalanta drew 1-1 in a regional derby.

Lazar Samardzic put Atalanta ahead early on and Maximo Perrone equalized for Como with what appeared to be an attempt at a cross that sailed in off the post and had to be confirmed by goal-line technology.

Lazio and Lecce win

Earlier, Lazio and Torino drew 3-3 in a match decided by a penalty kick from Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi 13 minutes into stoppage time – after Saúl Coco put Torino ahead three minutes into stoppage time.

In the first half, Matteo Cancellieri scored twice for Lazio to become the youngest Lazio player at 23 to net a brace for the Roman club since 2018 when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic did it at 22.

Lecce won at Parma 1-0 for its first victory of the season with a first-half goal from Riccardo Sottil.

