Insatiable Tadej Pogačar claims another title in remarkable season for Slovenian rider

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France (AP) — Tadej Pogačar added the European title to his world crown on Sunday after yet another solo breakaway that marked the latest milestone in a stunning season.

Pogačar, the best rider of his generation, has been in a class of his own this season, winning the Tour de France for the fourth time in July along with prestigious victories at one-day races.

The European Championships are generally not a key moment in the calendar but this year’s road race attracted particular attention with Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Jonas Vingegaard also on the starting line in France.

The hilly race was competed in the Drôme-Ardèche region and Pogačar made the most of the demanding ride to hurt his rivals. After his 66-kilometer solo effort in Rwanda last week on the way to his second world title, the Slovenian went solo with 75 kilometers to go as Evenepoel could not keep up with the pace in a steep ascent.

Evenepoel finished second, with up-and-coming Frenchman Paul Seixas claiming the final spot on the podium. Vingegaard was not in the mix and the Danish rider did not finish the race.

Pogačar’s appetite for victory appears insatiable and he has clearly established himself as the No. 1 rider in the world, drawing comparisons with the greatest of all time, Eddy Merckx.

