Injury reports crucial as Joel Embiid and Paul George recover for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

Last season: 24-58

COACH: Nick Nurse (third season with the 76ers, eighth season overall, 298-256)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Boston.

DEPARTURES: F Guerschon Yabusele

ADDITIONS: VJ Edgecombe

BetMGM championship odds: 40-1

What to expect

Injuries. Forget scouting reports. The thing that matters are the injury reports. Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all missed significant games last season with injuries. Embiid has engaged in light practices and has been even lighter on specifics on a return to the lineup but the perennially injured All-Star center who was limited to only 19 games last season said ahead of training camp there was a “plan in place” to play following knee surgery in April. George, the nine-time All-Star coming off a career-worst season, may not be ready to play opening night in his recovery from knee surgery. The Sixers had more than their share of injuries to dash any championship hopes they took into last season. With Embiid and George each sidelined most of the second half the season, the 76ers lost 31 of their final 36 games to finish 24-58.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The 76ers landed a surprise when they acquired Quentin Grimes at the trade deadline. He topped 40 points in a game twice and averaged 21.9 points in a short stint where he was the primary option with the Sixers devoid of their stars. Grimes tested the free-agent market and hoped to find a deal that would pay him in the $20 million a season range. Instead, with few suitors because of his inflated production for a bad team, Grimes returned to Philadelphia on a one-year, $8.7 million contract.

The not-so-good: The 76ers didn’t even open training camp before they were hit by yet another injury. Second-year guard Jared McCain, who already was working on coming back from a torn meniscus, sustained a UCL tear in his right thumb in a workout ahead of camp and will not be ready for opening night. It was the latest setback for McCain, who as a rookie last season averaged 15.3 points in 23 games before injuring his left knee in a December game against Indiana. He said Sept. 2 that he was “on pace” to returning for the opening tipoff. It won’t happen now.

Players to watch

Embiid, George and Maxey. The 76ers will only go as far as their All-Star trio will take them this season. Even when healthy, the 76ers went just 7-8 last season when Maxey, Embiid and George played together. It’s just a small sample size and one the Sixers need to extend to at least 70 games to truly get a good read on just how good this team can be. At the very least, the 76ers need the trio to be relatively healthy toward the end of the season to try and make a deep playoff run. The 76ers have had their recent seasons devastated by injuries. Can they actually take advantage of the misfortune of their fellow Eastern Conference teams — such as the injuries sustained by Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — and stake their claim as a contender in an open conference?

