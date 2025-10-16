Injury-hit Barcelona visits Girona one week before clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona lost more players to injuries including striker Robert Lewandowski and playmaker Dani Olmo during the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona lost more players to injuries including striker Robert Lewandowski and playmaker Dani Olmo during the international break ahead of visiting Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappé is also doubtful for Real Madrid’s game against Getafe on Sunday after he missed a World Cup qualifier for France with an ankle injury.

Barcelona is back in action after it was stunned at Sevilla 4-1 in its last game two weeks ago. That loss let Madrid move back into the league lead.

Key matches

Barcelona’s unbeaten season ended in the shock loss at Sevilla. It now faces a short trip up the Mediterranean coast to play struggling Girona, which is coming off its only win of the season at home against Valencia.

Barcelona hosts Olympiakos on Tuesday in the Champions League and then visits Madrid in the first clasico of the season on Oct. 26.

Madrid, after playing Getafe, hosts Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting its top rival at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Out of action

Coach Hansi Flick will have to reinvent Barcelona’s attack with possibly five top attacking players unavailable.

Lewandowski returned from playing for Poland with a hurt left hamstring. Olmo and fellow Spain player Ferran Torres both came back with muscle injuries in their left legs.

Torres has started ahead of Lewandowski this season and scored five goals, while Olmo is a versatile playmaker who can play as a false nine.

Barcelona was already missing teen star Lamine Yamal, forward Raphinha, midfielders Gavi Páez and Fermín López and goalkeeper Joan García due to recent injuries before clubs paused for the international break.

Yamal, who aggravated a groin injury that nagged him for weeks, and Fermín were both back at training this week but have yet to be cleared by team doctors to play.

Players to watch

Roony Bardghji could get more minutes for Barcelona after the 19-year-old winger made his debut for Sweden last week.

Marcus Rashford can also capitalize on a likely role up front. The on-loan England forward has settled in well at Barcelona with three goals and a team-leading five assists.

Off the field

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong extended his contract with Barcelona through 2029 this week.

