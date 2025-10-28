Indiana faces Dallas on 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30…

Indiana Pacers (0-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup against Dallas as losers of three games in a row.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall with a 22-18 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

Indiana finished 50-32 overall last season while going 21-20 on the road. The Pacers averaged 117.4 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Brandon Williams: out (personal), Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (shoulder), Obi Toppin: day to day (leg), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Taelon Peter: day to day (groin), Kam Jones: out (back), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (foot), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.