Jaiswal unbeaten on 173 as India reaches 318-2 against West Indies in second test

NEW DELHI (AP) — Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten on 173 runs as India reached 318-2 in 90 overs at stumps on the opening day of the second test against West Indies on Friday.

Jaiswal scored his seventh test hundred, and faced 253 deliveries to remain unbeaten through the day, after India had opted to bat. Shubman Gill won his first toss in seven tests as India skipper.

Gill was 20 not out as India again dominated the visitors.

India had won the first test by an innings and 40 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests – home or away – stretching back to 2002.

Jaiswal reached his 100 off 145 balls, including 16 fours, early in the second session. India had gone to lunch at 94-1 in 28 overs.

Co-opener Lokesh Rahul was out stumped around half an hour before lunch – he scored 38 off 54 balls, hitting five fours and a six, before a sharp turner from Jomel Warrican (2-60) foxed him.

Sai Sudharsan scored a career-best 87 on either side of the lunch break. He put on 193 runs with Jaiswal for the second wicket – the duo batted out the entire second session as India went to tea at 220-1.

Sudharsan was lucky to be unbeaten at tea – he was dropped by Warrican at short mid-wicket off Justin Greaves just before the break. He reached his second test half-century off 87 balls, and hit 12 fours in all.

Warrican got his second success of the day in the final session – he trapped Sudharsan lbw in the 69th over. The batter challenged via DRS but the review stayed in West Indies’ favor.

Jaiswal and Gill batted out the remainder of the session.

Jaiswal was dominant throughout the day without offering a single chance and finishing with the third highest individual score by an Indian batter on day one of a test – Wasim Jaffer had scored 192 against Pakistan in 2007 and Shikhar Dhawan scored 190 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The 23-year-old left-handed opener crossed 150 for a fifth time in 48 test innings and looks hungry for more runs on Saturday.

India fielded an unchanged lineup from the first test.

West Indies made two changes from the first test – medium pacer Anderson Phillip was called in for Johann Layne, and keeper-batter Tevin Imlach replaced Brandon King.

