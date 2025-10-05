India beats Pakistan by 88 runs in women’s World Cup with disputed dismissal and no handshakes

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Seam bowler Kranti Goud and spinner Deepti Sharma took three wickets each as India routed…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Seam bowler Kranti Goud and spinner Deepti Sharma took three wickets each as India routed archrival Pakistan by 88 runs in their women’s World Cup match on Sunday which had a controversial dismissal.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl first in the 50-over match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India was all out for 247 in the last delivery of its innings and, in reply, Pakistan was dismissed for 159 in 43 overs. The only half century of the game came from Pakistan’s Sidra Amin who made 81 runs in her 13th score over 50 in one-day internationals.

Amin shared 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Natalia Pervaiz (33) off 96 deliveries to lift Pakistan’s hopes briefly after it was reduced to 26-3.

Pakistan’s first wicket was lost in a confusing manner when opening batter Muneeba Ali was adjudged run out. Ali had grounded her bat after returning to her crease, having moved forward to play a shot. Her bat was seen lifted when an Indian fielder hit the stumps. Sana argued with the fourth umpire that the batter was not attempting a run but the decision stood.

Amin’s 106-ball innings included a six and nine boundaries.

Goud took 3-20 and Sharma returned 3-45.

Harleen Deol top-scored for India with 46 and Richa Ghosh made a quick-fire 35 not out to lift their team to a competitive total.

No handshakes

Sana and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands during the toss and the teams walked off without greeting each other after the match amid political tensions between the two South Asian neighbors. The captains at the recent men’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates also did not shake hands at matches between India and Pakistan. India has accused Pakistan of being involved in attacks on tourists that killed dozens.

India openers Pratika Rawal and star batter Smriti Mandhana shared 48 runs Sunday for the first wicket before Sana had Mandhana lbw for a 32-ball 23. Rawal made 31 before she was bowled by left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal.

Kaur scored 19 before she was caught behind off seam bowler Diana Baig.

Jemimah Rodrigues (32), Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) all made valuable contributions.

Ghosh hit two sixes and three boundaries in her innings as India scored 44 off the last five overs.

Baig took 4-69 in her 10 overs while Iqbal and Sana had two wickets each.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes because insects were bothering the players

India’s Amanjot Kaur, who made a half-century in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, was ruled out of Sunday’s game due to illness. Pakistan made one change from the side that lost to Bangladesh, bringing in Sadaf Shamas in place of Omaima Sohail.

India tops the eight-team league with two wins in two games. It’s a point ahead of defending champion Australia.

Pakistan has lost both its matches so far.

New Zealand and South Africa play each other on Monday in Indore, India, with both teams chasing their first win.

