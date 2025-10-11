West Indies 140-4 at stumps on day two after India posts 518 in first innings of 2nd test

NEW DELHI (AP) — India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 3-37 as West Indies reached 140-4 at stumps Saturday on day…

NEW DELHI (AP) — India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 3-37 as West Indies reached 140-4 at stumps Saturday on day two of the second cricket test.

Through 43 overs, the visitors made a sedate reply to India’s first innings total of 518-5 declared (134.2 overs) and trailed by 378 runs at end of play.

At stumps, Shai Hope was unbeaten on 31 runs with Tevin Imlach batting on 14 not out at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This was after Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored his 10th test hundred — 129 not out off 196 deliveries with 16 fours and two sixes. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175.

Gill’s hundred was the highlight of the post-lunch session. He got to his milestone off 177 balls and in doing so, added 102 off 155 balls with Dhruv Jurel.

The keeper-batter scored 44 off 79 balls and helped speed along the run-scoring as India looked set to declare.

Gill scored 22 off the next 19 balls after this century, with the second 50 of his partnership with Jurel coming off 45 balls.

Jurel was bowled in the 135th over — with Gill declaring immediately.

West Indies then reached 26-1 at tea — opener John Campbell (10) passed the opening barrage from pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But as he settled down, Sai Sudharsan caught a shot on his chest off Jadeja at short leg, and Campbell walked back dejectedly.

Sudharsan did not take the field in the final session and went for scans on his hand.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze continued the good work for West Indies, adding 66 off 121 balls for the second wicket.

Jadeja once again got the breakthrough — Chanderpaul was caught at slip for 34 off 67 balls.

He then also dismissed skipper Roston Chase — out for a seven-ball duck with a simple return catch as West Indies was down to 107-4.

In between, Kuldeep Yadav had Athanaze caught for 41 off 84 balls. Overall, West Indies lost three wickets for 20 runs in six overs.

Despite the mini-collapse, it was the visitors’ best batting session of the series, with a 33-run partnership between Hope and Imlach for the fifth wicket to close down the day.

In the morning, Jaiswal was involved in a mix-up with Gill in the second over of the morning session, and was run out.

The left-handed opener only added two runs to his overnight score and was run out on the eighth ball of the day. He set off for a run, with partner Gill turning him back too late, and Chanderpaul’s throw from mid-off found him way short of the crease.

“It (run out) is part of cricket. I am always trying to bat as long as I can,” Jaiswal said. “If I am there, I feel I should take the game forward. There is always a thought in my head about my goal and the team’s goal, and how I can achieve the two.”

India had finished day one on 318-2. It leads the two-match series 1-0, after winning the first test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.