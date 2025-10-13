Hurricanes take on the Sharks following overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-2, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Tuesday,…

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the San Jose Sharks after the Hurricanes knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime.

San Jose had a 20-50-12 record overall and a 12-27-2 record at home last season. The Sharks had an 18.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 42 goals on 226 chances.

Carolina went 47-30-5 overall and 20-23-5 in road games a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 3.2 goals per game last season while giving up 2.8 per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

