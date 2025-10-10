Hurricanes host the Flyers after Miller’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1-0, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Philadelphia Flyers (0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1-0, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers after K’Andre Miller scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina went 26-5-5 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 47-30-5 record overall last season. The Hurricanes scored 3.2 goals per game last season while giving up 2.8 per game.

Philadelphia had a 33-39-10 record overall and went 10-14-2 in Metropolitan Division games last season. The Flyers committed 3.2 penalties per game and served 7.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.