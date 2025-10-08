Hurricanes host the Devils to begin 2025 season

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -161, Devils +135;…

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -161, Devils +135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils in the season opener.

Carolina had a 47-30-5 record overall while going 26-5-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. Goalies for the Hurricanes averaged 22.1 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

New Jersey went 42-33-7 overall and 15-12-4 in division games a season ago. The Devils had a 28.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 61 goals on 216 chances.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

