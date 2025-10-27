Hurricanes and Golden Knights meet for out-of-conference matchup

Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina has a 2-0-0 record in home games and a 6-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 6-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 5-1-3 overall and 2-1-2 in road games. The Golden Knights are seventh in NHL play with 31 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.