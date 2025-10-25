Hornets’ Brandon Miller exits game against 76ers with shoulder injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller will not return to Saturday’s game against Philadelphia because of left shoulder…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller will not return to Saturday’s game against Philadelphia because of left shoulder soreness.

Miller grabbed his shoulder in pain and ran to the locker room after he was hurt on a play in the second quarter. He scored four points in nine minutes against the 76ers.

Miller missed 55 games with a torn ligament in his wrist last season. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Miller was counting on a breakout season and scored 25 points in an opening-night win over Brooklyn.

