Hope and Powell set up West Indies win over Bangladesh in T20 series opener

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — West Indies recovered from a sluggish start to beat Bangladesh by 16 runs in the three-match Twenty20 series opener on Monday.

A late blitz from skipper Shai Hope and Rovman Powell — 51 runs in the last three overs — lifted the West Indies to a challenging total of 165-3.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs, paying the price for reckless batting by the specialists. Jason Holder took 3-31 and fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales cleaned up tail for 3-32.

Hope won the toss and cited a batting-friendly pitch, but openers Brandon King and Alick Athanaze put on just 36 runs in the powerplay as they failed to deal with Nasum Ahmed’s spin. Nasum went wicket-less but gave way just 15 runs in four overs.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain broke through by sending back Athanaze for 36, ending a 59-run partnership with King.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed struck twice in consecutive deliveries, including King on 33 off 36.

Hope then anchored the innings and he and Powell flourished in the death overs. Hope hit three sixes in a row in the 22-run last over. Hope’s 28-ball 46 and Powell’s 28-ball 44 added up to an unbeaten 83 off 46 and laid the platform for victory.

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan hit left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for a four and six in the first over but Tanzid was out in the second over. Four of Bangladesh’s top five batters were dismissed in the next 25 balls, leaving the host at 57-5 in the ninth over.

Towhid Hridoy tried to anchor the innings but he was out for 28 to a slow bouncer by Seales.

The lower order had a lash, including Tanzim Hasan Sakib for a team-best 33, but the damage was done.

The second match is on Wednesday.

