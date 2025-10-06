Henrik Lundqvist and Wayne Gretzky re-sign multiyear deals with TNT Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey Hall of Fame players Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundqvist have signed multiyear deals to continue…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey Hall of Fame players Wayne Gretzky and Henrik Lundqvist have signed multiyear deals to continue their roles as TNT Sports NHL analysts.

Gretzky has been with the network since it got U.S. national media rights in 2021. Lundqvist is going into his fourth year in studio with TNT.

Gretzky’s deal was announced Tuesday on the eve of the start of the season. Lundqvist said on a video call with The Associated Press that he’s still a fan of the game and that the panel works because he and his colleagues get along away from the show and do it as though there are no cameras.

“I look forward to hanging out with the crew,” Lundqvist said. “It’s fun to go to Atlanta, when it’s TNT, to hang out with the boys and just have fun. We talk about the game, we break down things and what we see and hear, but we’ll talk about other things going on.”

Gretzky, nicknamed the “Great One,” is the league’s all-time leading scorer. He has more assists than anyone else has points and held the goals record for more than three decades until Alex Ovechkin broke it in April.

Lundqvist was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 after backstopping the New York Rangers for 15 years. He won the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender in 2012 and also has an Olympic gold medal with Sweden from 2006.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.