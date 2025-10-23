Heavyweights Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves drop the gloves for a throwback hockey fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the NHL’s biggest heavyweights dropped the gloves for a knockout, drag-out, old-school hockey fight…

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the NHL’s biggest heavyweights dropped the gloves for a knockout, drag-out, old-school hockey fight at center ice at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The bout also knocked one of the combatants out of the game.

Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers challenged Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks to a fight after Reaves knocked Juuso Parssinen off his skates. Rempe likely also wanted to get his team going after falling behind by allowing a goal less than two minutes in.

After sizing each other up and grappling, Reaves’ helmet fell off, and then he was able to knock off Rempe’s with his next right. The two exchanged blows for more than 20 seconds with the crowd buzzing.

Rempe got Reaves’ jersey over his head and was striking at Reaves’ head when linesmen Shandor Alphonso and Matt MacPherson broke it up. Reaves went to the penalty box to serve the 5-minute major, while Rempe went down the tunnel with training staff.

Fans chanted, “Rempe! Rempe!” as he exited. Rempe did not return for the second period, and the Rangers announced the 23-year-old was out for the remainder of the game because of an upper-body injury.

The league in recent years prevented players from removing their helmets prior to fighting. Reaves, who is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, is one of just four players left without a visor after they were grandfathered in more than a decade ago.

“Most of the guys coming in that fight have to wear visors, so if anything, I’m at a disadvantage,” Reaves told The Associated Press after the Sharks’ morning skate earlier Thursday. “I miss fighting guys with no visor because I cut my hands a lot more, and they’re able to protect themself a little bit more. I find I’ve got to get through an extra layer to get to the face.”

Fighting has drastically decreased from a time when there was one roughly every other game. Fisticuffs are down 200% since the 2000-01 season.

Rempe, who is 6-foot-9 and 261 pounds, became an instant fan favorite and popular teammate in 2024 for his willingness to fight some of the sport’s most established enforcers. He spent time on the ice that summer with retired tough guy Georges Laraque getting technique tips on how to better use his reach and protect himself.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.