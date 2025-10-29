Hawks’ Trae Young suffers sprained right knee vs. Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young left Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained…

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young left Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with a sprained right knee.

Young was injured in the first quarter when teammate Mouhamed Gueye fell into the side of his leg on an inbounds play. Young, a four-time All Star, immediately grimaced and clutched the knee. The team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Young had six points in seven minutes of action. He entered averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists.

