Hawks defensive standout Dyson Daniels agree to 4-year, $100 million extension, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has agreed to a four-year, $100 million rookie contract extension, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Hawks announced an extension with Daniels, but did not reveal terms of the agreement.

Daniels earned the extension after being named the NBA’s most improved player while finishing as the runner-up as defensive player of the year last season.

“We are beyond thrilled to reach a long-term deal with Dyson, and we are excited to watch him continue to grow with our group,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement. “This extension reflects our belief in him today and into the future.”

Daniels led the NBA with 3.01 steals per game last season. He was the first player since Alvin Robertson in 1990-91 to average at least three steals per game. His 229 steals were the most in Hawks franchise history. He also led the league with 443 deflections.

Daniels added surprising offense by setting a career high with 14.1 points per game.

The Hawks acquired Daniels as part of a package that included two first-round picks in a trade which sent guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans before the 2024-25 season.

Daniels, a native of Australia, started all 76 games for the Hawks and also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists as Trae Young’s backcourt partner.

