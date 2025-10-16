Hawks are shooting for a move up in Eastern Conference after adding Porzingis and Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks Last season: 40-42, lost to Miami in play-in tournament. COACH: Quin Snyder (4th season with Hawks, 86-99, 12th…

Atlanta Hawks

Last season: 40-42, lost to Miami in play-in tournament.

COACH: Quin Snyder (4th season with Hawks, 86-99, 12th season overall, 458-363).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs. Toronto.

DEPARTURES: G Kobe Bufkin, C Clint Capela, G Caris LeVert, G Terance Mann, G Garrison Matthews, F Larry Nance Jr., F Georges Niang, F David Roddy

ADDITIONS: G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, C N’Faly Dante, G Luke Kennard, C Kristaps Porzingis

BetMGM championship odds: 30-1.

What to expect

The Hawks have added help for point guard Trae Young, the reigning NBA assists leader, and his backcourt partner Dyson Daniels, last season’s most improved player and runner-up as top defensive player. The additions of Porzingis, Alexander-Walker and the sharp-shooting Kennard and the return of forward Jalen Johnson from a season-ending shoulder injury add scoring and defense to a young roster that also includes last year’s No. 1 overall pick, forward Zaccharie Risacher. Following four straight seasons in the play-in tournament, the Hawks are expected to move up in the East.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Johnson was emerging as an important scoring complement to Young before his injury. With Porzingis feeling fully recovered from a mystery illness which limited him last season with Boston and Onyeka Okongwu also showing improved inside-outside scoring potential, the Hawks have developed depth and versatility on their front line. The additions of Daniels and Alexander-Walker in back-to-back years should help remedy what had been a glaring defensive weakness.

The not-so-good: Even before his illness, Porzingis struggled to avoid injuries. Okongwu is only 24, Johnson is 23 and Risacher and rookie Asa Newell are 20, so the Hawks need Porzingis for his experience, size and scoring. If the 30-year-old veteran can’t be relied on every game, the Hawks will be athletic but young on their front line and could have matchup problems against the league’s top centers.

Players to watch

Through 36 games last season, the 6-foot-9 Johnson averaged career highs in points (18.9), rebounds (10.0), steals (1.6), blocks (1.0) and minutes (35.7). He could be an emerging All-Star caliber player if his health allows him to return to that form. Daniels displayed dynamic defensive play-making skills as he led the NBA in steals while also showing surprising scoring potential. Risacher became a more consistent scorer in the second half of his rookie season, validating his selection as the No. 1 overall draft pick.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.