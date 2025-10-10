Haiti moves closer to the World Cup after its first win in the final round of qualifying

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Haiti got its first win in the final round of regional qualifying with a 3-0 victory…

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Haiti got its first win in the final round of regional qualifying with a 3-0 victory over Nicaragua on Thursday, moving closer to securing its first World Cup appearance in more than 50 years.

Duckens Nazon opened the scoring in the 11th minute, Danley Jean Jaques added a goal in the 35th and Louicius Don Deedson capped it off in stoppage time to extend Haiti’s unbeaten run to three matches in the tournament.

Haiti, coming off back-to-back draws, has five points to lead Group C on goal difference over Honduras, which was held to a scoreless draw against Costa Rica.

Twelve teams are competing for three direct spots in next year’s World Cup from the confederation that includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The United States, Canada and Mexico had automatic places as World Cup co-hosts.

Nazon, who scored a hat-trick against Costa Rica last month, now has six goals in the tournament.

Haiti’s only previous trip to the World Cup was in Germany in 1974.

Next Monday, Haiti will host Honduras and Nicaragua will visit Costa Rica.

