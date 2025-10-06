Hailey Baptiste rallies to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger in Wuhan Open first round

WUHAN, China (AP) — Hailey Baptiste rallied to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round…

WUHAN, China (AP) — Hailey Baptiste rallied to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

Baptiste converted four of the five break points she earned to set up a second-round match against another American — sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Pegula lost the China Open final to Linda Noskova this weekend.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also in the tournament but were not playing on Monday.

The highest-seeded player in action on Monday was No. 9 Ekaterina Alexandrova, who cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Victoria Mboko.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.