Haaland hits hat trick to reach 50 goals for Norway after twice missing penalty against Israel

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a hat trick against Israel to pass 50 goals for Norway after twice…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Erling Haaland scored a hat trick against Israel to pass 50 goals for Norway after twice missing a penalty in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Haaland extended his leading tally in European qualifying to a remarkable 12 goals in six games, and his overall Norway total to 51 in 46 matches.

Haaland reached the 50-goal mark far quicker than the other elite strikers of modern times, according to statisticians Opta.

France star Kylian Mbappé and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski took 90 games, while record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi took 107 for Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo needed 114 games with Portugal.

Haaland scored with an angled shot in the 27th minute, a powerful downward header in the 63rd and a back-post header in the 72nd.

A few minutes into the game, however, he was off target.

Haaland’s first penalty was hit low and saved by Daniel Peretz. But Polish referee Szymon Marciniak ordered the kick to be retaken because the goalkeeper had moved off his line too soon.

He tried the other way second time, aiming for the corner, but Peretz guessed correctly again and palmed his effort away as Haaland looked on disbelievingly.

Aside from the hat trick, Haaland was also involved in Norway’s third goal when his looming presence forced a blunder between Peretz and defender Dan Nachmias, leading to Israel’s second own goal of the game.

Haaland also has 12 goals in nine matches for City this season, taking his club tally to 136 in 155 games for the club.

There were peaceful pro-Palestinian protests before the match in Oslo. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.