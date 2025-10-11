Haaland grabs hat trick for Norway but Ronaldo’s goalless for Portugal in World Cup qualifying

Erling Haaland further enhanced his superstar reputation with a hat trick for Norway in a 5-0 home win against Israel…

Erling Haaland further enhanced his superstar reputation with a hat trick for Norway in a 5-0 home win against Israel while Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as Portugal beat Ireland 1-0 in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Haaland moved onto 51 Norway goals in just 46 matches, as Ronaldo failed to increase his all-time international men’s scoring record of 141.

Both players missed a penalty — Haaland even missed his retake — on a night when fluffed spot kicks seemed contagious but didn’t affect the outcomes. Spain’s Ferran Torres and Italy’s Mateo Retegui also had theirs saved.

European champion Spain beat Georgia 2-0 while Italy won 3-1 at Estonia to stop goal-hungry Norway getting too far ahead. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted a sloppy late goal to add to his blunders in recent years.

Spain stays in control

Spain tops Group E with nine points after a third straight win without conceding a goal.

Missing injured Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, Spain took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Yeremy Pino.

Goal-scoring midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-0 with a free kick midway through the second half.

Spain is three points clear of Turkey, which won 6-1 at Bulgaria with two goals from Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.

Portugal takes command

Portugal’s late winner secured a third straight victory and a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary in Group F.

Rúben Neves scored a stoppage-time header to make up for Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty miss, which came when he blasted his shot straight down the middle and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher stuck out his left foot to balloon the ball upward.

Kelleher then jumped up and punched his right fist in celebration while Ronaldo held his face in his hands.

Fans in Lisbon delivered a moment of applause in the 21st minute in memory of Diogo Jota, who wore that jersey number for Portugal. The former Liverpool forward died in a car accident in July along with his brother.

Neves is now wearing the No. 21 and has a tattoo on his left calf in honor of his late friend.

In the group’s other match, Hungary beat Armenia 2-0 with goals from Dániel Lukács and Zsombor Gruber.

The Haaland show

Haaland was the only Norwegian player to score in Oslo with Israel netting two own goals.

Norway has won all six games and is six points ahead of second-placed Italy. Haaland’s side have a huge goal difference of + 26, with 29 goals scored and three conceded.

Haaland guided in an angled shot in the 27th minute, added a powerful downward header in the 63rd and a back-post header in the 72nd.

He was even involved in Norway’s third goal when his ominous presence forced a blunder between the goalkeeper and defender Dan Nachmias.

Israel striker Anan Khalaili’s own goal had put Norway ahead after 18 minutes.

There were pro-Palestinian protests before the game in Oslo.

By the time Donnarumma dropped a routine catch from a left-wing cross to give Estonia’s Rauno Sappinen a tap-in, Italy was already coasting.

Italy had gone ahead early through striker Moise Kean, who plays for Fiorentina in Serie A. But Kean then limped off with what appeared to be a right ankle injury.

Retegui found the net close to halftime and Inter Milan forward Pio Esposito turned in Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross in the 74th, moments before Donnarumma’s clanger.

Manaj makes a nationalist sign

Albania’s 1-0 win in Serbia moved it past the host into second spot, four points behind England in Group K.

Striker Rey Manaj scored on the stroke of halftime with a neat volley and made a nationalist symbol with his hands as he rushed to the bench to celebrate.

He clasped his hands together with thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to make what looked like the double-headed eagle displayed on Albania’s flag. The thumbs represent the heads of the two eagles.

In the other game, Andorra drew 2-2 at Latvia.

