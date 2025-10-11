Guhle scores late goal as Montreal spoils Chicago’s home opener with 3-2 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaiden Guhle scored with 15.7 seconds left, and the Montreal Canadiens spoiled Chicago’s home opener with a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kaiden Guhle scored with 15.7 seconds left, and the Montreal Canadiens spoiled Chicago’s home opener with a 3-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield and Zach Bolduc each had a goal and an assist for Montreal in its second straight win. Nick Suzuki had three assists, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves.

With Chicago scrambling in the final seconds, Guhle converted a long slap shot for his first goal of the season.

Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel scored for Chicago, and Spencer Knight made 25 saves. Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

Chicago was whistled for 14 penalties for a total of 39 minutes, but it killed eight of Montreal’s 10 power plays. The Blackhawks went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

The Blackhawks dropped their third consecutive game to begin their centennial season despite being tied at 2 after two periods in each contest.

Montreal jumped in front when Caufield batted the puck out of the air and over Knight’s right shoulder for a power-play goal 2:45 into the second. It was Caufield’s first goal of the season.

Rinzel responded with his first career goal for Chicago in his 12th game. But Montreal regained the lead when Bolduc stuffed home a power-play rebound at 5:45.

Bolduc became the first player to score in each of his first three games with the Canadiens since Yanic Perreault in 2001. The 22-year-old Bolduc was acquired in a July 1 trade with St. Louis.

Chicago tied it at 2 midway through the period. Nazar’s power-play shot went off Bedard’s right leg and into the net for his second goal.

The Blackhawks played without forward Jason Dickinson, who left Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Boston with an upper-body injury. Coach Jeff Blashill said he thinks the veteran forward will be sidelined for about a week.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Seattle on Tuesday night in their home opener.

Blackhawks: Host Utah on Monday night.

