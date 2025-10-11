Guenther scores in OT as Mammoth beat Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored at 2:56 of overtime and the Utah Mammoth rallied for a 3-2 win…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored at 2:56 of overtime and the Utah Mammoth rallied for a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Logan Cooley and Jack McBain also scored for Utah, and Guenther also had an assist. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Erik Haula scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

In overtime Guenther forced a turnover by Nashville’s Fedor Svechkov on the right boards before skating in and beating Saros for the win.

Cooley, who had a career-high 25 goals last season, got the game’s first score at 2:21 of the opening period. After Nashville turned the puck over in the offensive zone, Guenther carried the puck up the left side before slipping a backhand pass to Cooley on the right, where he beat Saros with a one-timer.

Forsberg tied it at 7:23 of the first. After rookie Brady Martin forced a Utah turnover outside the blue line, Forsberg beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot. The assist was the first-career NHL point for Martin, selected fifth overall in June’s NHL Draft.

Haula converted after a goalmouth scramble with 6:47 left in the second to give Nashville a 2-1 lead.

Roman Josi appeared to give the Predators a 3-1 lead on a power-play goal at 26 seconds of the third, but Utah successfully challenged the play as offside.

McBain tied it again with 8:23 remaining in the third.

The Mammoth killed off all five Nashville power plays in the game.

Up next

Mammoth: visit Chicago on Monday.

Predators: visit Ottawa on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.