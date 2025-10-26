Guenther breaks late tie, Mammoth beat Jets 3-2 for 7th straight victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Guenther broke a tie with 5:36 left and the Utah Mammoth won their seventh straight…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Guenther broke a tie with 5:36 left and the Utah Mammoth won their seventh straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday night.

Coming off a 6-2 victory in Minnesota on Saturday night, the Mammoth improved to 8-2-0.

Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka set up the winning goal, with Peterka stealing the puck from defenseman Haydn Fleury.

Michael Carcone and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Utah. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots.

Winnipeg tied it at 2 on the power play in the second period. With John Marino off for interference, Scheifele took a pass from Josh Morrissey and whipped a shot past Vanecek.

The Mammoth scored twice in a 1:04 span in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Sergachev snapped a shot past Hellebuyck with 9:57 left, and Carcone finished a 2-on-1 with Kailer Yamamoto with 8:53 to go.

Up next

Mammoth: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Jets: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.