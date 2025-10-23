Grizzlies take on the Heat for cross-conference contest

Miami Heat (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Miami Heat (0-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Miami face off in non-conference action.

Memphis went 48-34 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 18.5 points off of turnovers, 16.3 second-chance points and 43.9 bench points last season.

Miami went 37-45 overall with an 18-23 record on the road last season. The Heat averaged 8.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (heel).

Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

