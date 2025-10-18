Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. to have toe surgery and miss start of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will have a procedure to fix an issue in his…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will have a procedure to fix an issue in his left big toe that will keep him out to start the season.

The Grizzlies announced Saturday that a timeline for Pippen’s return will be provided after he has a sesamoidectomy to deal with what they called “ongoing discomfort.” Pippen is expected to make a full recovery.

Memphis hosts New Orleans on Wednesday night to open the season.

Pippen started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the past two seasons with the Grizzlies. He has played 100 games with Memphis and is averaging 10 points with 4.2 assists in his career.

