Grizzlies play the Pacers in non-conference action

Indiana Pacers (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Indiana Pacers (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Indiana meet in non-conference action.

Memphis went 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies averaged 28.4 assists per game on 44.8 made field goals last season.

Indiana went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 21-20 on the road. The Pacers averaged 8.5 steals, 5.5 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (heel).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: out (shoulder), Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.